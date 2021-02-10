"אני לא חתול": עורך הדין שהסתבך עם הפילטר בזום

ארצות הברית: בזמן דיון בבית משפט שהתקיים מרחוק דרך אפליקציית הזום, אחד מעורכי הדין הפעיל בטעות פילטר שהפך את דמותו בתצוגה לחתול. לאחר שהשופט העיר לו על כך הוא השיב: "אנחנו מנסים לתקן את זה, אבל אני לא חתול". השופט ענה: "כן, אני יכול לראות".

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap



“I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM