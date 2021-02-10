חיפוש
"אני לא חתול": עורך הדין שהסתבך עם הפילטר בזום

בזמן דיון בבית משפט שנערך מרחוק, אחד מעורכי הדין הפעיל בטעות פילטר שהפך את דמותו בתצוגה לחיה הפרוותית
מערכת כאן חדשות
10 בפברואר 2021
12:16

ארצות הברית: בזמן דיון בבית משפט שהתקיים מרחוק דרך אפליקציית הזום, אחד מעורכי הדין הפעיל בטעות פילטר שהפך את דמותו בתצוגה לחתול. לאחר שהשופט העיר לו על כך הוא השיב: "אנחנו מנסים לתקן את זה, אבל אני לא חתול". השופט ענה: "כן, אני יכול לראות".

תגיות:
ארצות הברית
,
טכנולוגיה
,
קורונה
