דיווחים בארה"ב: נפגעים באירוע ירי בבי"ס בטקסס

כלי תקשורת בארצות הברית דיווחו הערב (רביעי) כי כמה בני אדם נפגעו באירוע ירי בבית ספר בטקסס. המשטרה פועלת במקום והודיעה כי האירוע הסתיים. בסרטון שפורסם בטוויטר, נשמעים קולות ירי מחוץ לכיתה.

My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz