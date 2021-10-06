חיפוש
ביה"ס בטקסס

דיווחים בארה"ב: נפגעים באירוע ירי בבי"ס בטקסס

המשטרה הודיעה: האירוע הסתיים
בר שפר
06 באוקטובר 2021
19:02
עודכן ב 19:09

כלי תקשורת בארצות הברית דיווחו הערב (רביעי) כי כמה בני אדם נפגעו באירוע ירי בבית ספר בטקסס. המשטרה פועלת במקום והודיעה כי האירוע הסתיים. בסרטון שפורסם בטוויטר, נשמעים קולות ירי מחוץ לכיתה.  

ארצות הברית
